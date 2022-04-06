While the nation will stand still at 5:15pm on Saturday afternoon, there's plenty more drama surrounding the Grand National in the days leading up to it.

The Grand National Festival has arrived in 2022, with more than just the namesake showpiece race to enjoy on the schedule.

There will be seven races on each day of the three-day event with the majority of races shown live on free-to-air TV.

RadioTimes.com is here to round up all the details you need for Grand National Festival 2022, including a full schedule so you know when to tune in for every race of the week.

We've got all the TV and live stream details, as well as details on the latest bet365 odds and deals for the week ahead. You can also find out all the winners by checking our Grand National Festival 2022 results page.

When is Grand National Festival 2022?

Grand National Festival runs from Thursday 7th April until Saturday 9th April.

Racing action begins at 1:45pm each day. The festival draws to a close with races at 5:15pm on Thursday and Friday, and 6:20pm on Saturday.

Grand National Festival 2022 schedule

Day 1: Thursday 7th April – Opening Day

Last updated – 2:00pm, Tuesday 5th April

13:45 – The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase

14:20 – The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle

14:55 – The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase

15:30 – The Betway Aintree Hurdle

16:05 – The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase

16:40 – The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase

17:15 – The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat

Day 2: Friday 8th April – Ladies Day

13:45 – The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle

14:20 – The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle

14:55 – The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase

15:25 – The Marsh Steeple Chase

16:05 – The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase

16:40 – The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle

17:15 – The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle

Day 3: Saturday 9th April – Grand National Day

13:45 – The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle

14:25 – The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle

15:00 – The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase

15:35 – The Liverpool Hurdle

16:15 – The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase

17:15 – The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase

18:20 – The Weatherbys Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

How to watch Grand National Festival on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the Grand National Festival for free on ITV from 1:45pm on Thursday and Friday, and from 2pm on Saturday.

The five middle races of the day will be shown live on ITV.

Ed Chamberlain will lead coverage alongside Francesca Cumani with plenty of drama expected across the span of the festival.

Live stream Grand National Festival online

You can also live stream the festival via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The first and last race of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.

Grand National Festival odds

