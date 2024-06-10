Nowhere has that been truer than at the US Open, which last year became the first tournament ever to offer a purse of $20 million.

That will no doubt increase again for 2024, while it has already been confirmed that the winner will be due 20 per cent of the total winnings – up from 18 per cent – which will only serve as extra motivation to the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the US Open 2024 prize money pot.

How much is US Open golf 2024 prize money?

US Open 2024 will offer a sizeable prize fund in 2024.

Specific amounts are yet to be firmed up, but the purse and the share of the prize money are expected to be similar to the 2023 edition.

We will update the totals below once the figures are confirmed, the 2023 totals were as follows:

1st: $3,600,000 (TBC)

2nd: $2,160,000 (TBC)

3rd: $1,413,430 (TBC)

4th: $990,867 (TBC)

5th: $738,934 (TBC)

TOTAL: $20,000,000 (TBC)

When is the US Open 2024?

US Open 2024 will take place from Thursday 13th June 2024 until Sunday 16th June 2024.

How to watch the US Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the US Open 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

