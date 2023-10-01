Attention will swiftly turn to the next edition of the event, with the biennial tournament traditionally held on either side of the Atlantic in an alternative pattern.

It will be the USA's turn to host the grand event next time, and preparations are already under way for the next clash of the titans.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on the next Ryder Cup.

When is the next Ryder Cup?

The next Ryder Cup will be held in September 2025.

The competition is set to take place in the usual slot in the calendar, from 26th to 28th September.

Where is the next Ryder Cup held?

The Ryder Cup 2025 will be held at Bethpage Black Course, Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, USA.

Several venues have been confirmed for the future of the Ryder Cup, with the competition set to alternate between Europe and USA every two years.

Future Ryder Cup venues

2025: Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale, New York, USA.

2027: Adare Manor, Limerick, Republic of Ireland.

2029: Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota, USA.

2031: Europe TBC

2033: Olympic Club, San Francisco, California, USA.

2035: Europe TBC

2037: Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

