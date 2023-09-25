Ryder Cup 2023 on TV: Schedule, TV channels and live stream
Ryder Cup excitement is building ahead of the pinnacle event in men's golf as players jet into Rome for the big occasion.
Team USA romped to a convincing 19-9 triumph in the 2021 edition of the tournament, the widest margin of victory since the inception of the modern format of the event in 1979.
However, history is against the visiting team when it comes to the Ryder Cup. There has only been one instance of the tourists winning the Ryder Cup away from home since 2004 as Team Europe clinched victory at Medinah in 2012.
Team USA have failed to win on European soil since The Belfry in 1993, and have never triumphed on the European mainland in the several occasions the Ryder Cup has been staged on the continent away from the UK.
Captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson will be determined to put on a show this week with pride and glory, dominance and redemption up for grabs in the historic theatre of Rome.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup 2023 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.
Ryder Cup 2023 on TV
You can watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.
Ryder Cup 2023 TV schedule
All UK times.
Friday 29th September
Round 1 – From 6am and 12pm on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event
Thursday 30th September
Round 2 – From 6am and 12pm on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event
Sunday 1st October
Round 3 – From 6am and 12pm on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event
