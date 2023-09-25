However, history is against the visiting team when it comes to the Ryder Cup. There has only been one instance of the tourists winning the Ryder Cup away from home since 2004 as Team Europe clinched victory at Medinah in 2012.

Team USA have failed to win on European soil since The Belfry in 1993, and have never triumphed on the European mainland in the several occasions the Ryder Cup has been staged on the continent away from the UK.

Captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson will be determined to put on a show this week with pride and glory, dominance and redemption up for grabs in the historic theatre of Rome.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup 2023 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.

Ryder Cup 2023 on TV

You can watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ryder Cup 2023 TV schedule

All UK times.

Friday 29th September

Round 1 – From 6am and 12pm on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Thursday 30th September

Round 2 – From 6am and 12pm on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Sunday 1st October

Round 3 – From 6am and 12pm on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.