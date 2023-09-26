Ryder Cup 2023 teams: Who will play for Team Europe and Team USA?
Your complete guide to the Ryder Cup 2023 teams as Europe faces USA.
Burned out office workers aren’t the only ones day-dreaming of a late September mini-break to Italy. The Ryder Cup 2023 means 24 of the best golfers on the planet have packed their hand luggage, paid for the extra carry-on and are heading to Rome for the biggest team event in golf.
Team USA have a rather long flight to deal with, as well as a rather long curse to break. They’re heading to Italy to try and lift the Ryder Cup on European soil for the first time in thirty years. That’s longer than five of their team members have been alive.
Team Europe have a shorter trip to the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club and they’re looking for revenge. Team USA humbled their European counterparts in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin two years ago. A fresh new line-up is hoping to right that wrong.
The visitors will start the weekend as favourites, having an average World Ranking across the squad of 12.92, while Team Europe has an average of 30. Team Europe has the experience edge though, with a combined 21 Ryder Cup appearances across the squad compared to Team USA’s 17.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings all the details on the Ryder Cup 2023 teams, including who will feature for Team Europe and Team USA.
Ryder Cup 2023 teams
Ryder Cup Team Europe
The European team is made up of six players who qualified automatically for the team via their performances over the last season, and six players chosen by the team’s captain, Luke Donald. Donald replaced Henrik Stenson as the European captain after the Swede joined LIV Golf last year.
The six automatic qualifiers are made up of the three top players on the European points list and the following three players on the World points list. These points leaders include Ryder Cup staple Rory McIlroy, recent world number one Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, who won back-to-back PGA Tour events in August.
The final six players were chosen as wildcards by captain Luke Donald. He picked players including veteran Justin Rose and reigning John Deere Classic champion, Sepp Straka. Donald was not able to select players from the LIV Golf tour as European Ryder Cup players have to be members of the DP World Tour, which LIV golfers are not. Players like Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia were therefore not in contention for the roster.
Team Europe line-up
- Luke Donald (Captain)
- Rory McIlroy
- Jon Rahm
- Robert MacIntyre
- Viktor Hovland
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Justin Rose
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sepp Straka
- Shane Lowry
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Ludvig Aberg
Ryder Cup Team USA
The USA team is similarly made up to Team Europe, with half the team qualifying automatically through points and the other half chosen by the team’s captain, Zach Johnson. This will be the two-time-major-champ’s first time captaining his country, after being vice-captain for the USA’s dominant 19-9 victory at the 2021 Ryder Cup.
The six automatic qualifiers are the players who accumulated the most Ryder Cup qualifying points over the past two years. These include world number one Scottie Scheffler, reigning Open champion Brian Harman and US Open champion Wyndham Clark.
Johnson selected six other players to complete his Ryder Cup roster. The USA captain was allowed to pick from LIV Golf’s ranks for his team, which is why Brooks Koepka is set to play in his fourth Ryder Cup. Alongside him will be experienced heads like Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, as well as 27-year-old Sam Burns, who won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event back in March.
Team USA line-up
- Zach Johnson (Captain)
- Scottie Scheffler
- Wyndham Clark
- Brian Harman
- Max Homa
- Xander Schauffele
- Patrick Cantlay
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Jordan Spieth
- Collin Morikawa
- Sam Burns
- Rickie Fowler
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.