Team Europe have a shorter trip to the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club and they’re looking for revenge. Team USA humbled their European counterparts in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin two years ago. A fresh new line-up is hoping to right that wrong.

The visitors will start the weekend as favourites, having an average World Ranking across the squad of 12.92, while Team Europe has an average of 30. Team Europe has the experience edge though, with a combined 21 Ryder Cup appearances across the squad compared to Team USA’s 17.

RadioTimes.com brings all the details on the Ryder Cup 2023 teams, including who will feature for Team Europe and Team USA.

Ryder Cup 2023 teams

Ryder Cup Team Europe

The European team is made up of six players who qualified automatically for the team via their performances over the last season, and six players chosen by the team’s captain, Luke Donald. Donald replaced Henrik Stenson as the European captain after the Swede joined LIV Golf last year.

The six automatic qualifiers are made up of the three top players on the European points list and the following three players on the World points list. These points leaders include Ryder Cup staple Rory McIlroy, recent world number one Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, who won back-to-back PGA Tour events in August.

The final six players were chosen as wildcards by captain Luke Donald. He picked players including veteran Justin Rose and reigning John Deere Classic champion, Sepp Straka. Donald was not able to select players from the LIV Golf tour as European Ryder Cup players have to be members of the DP World Tour, which LIV golfers are not. Players like Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia were therefore not in contention for the roster.

Team Europe line-up

Luke Donald (Captain)

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Matt Fitzpatrick

Justin Rose

Tommy Fleetwood

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Nicolai Hojgaard

Ludvig Aberg

Ryder Cup Team USA

The USA team is similarly made up to Team Europe, with half the team qualifying automatically through points and the other half chosen by the team’s captain, Zach Johnson. This will be the two-time-major-champ’s first time captaining his country, after being vice-captain for the USA’s dominant 19-9 victory at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

The six automatic qualifiers are the players who accumulated the most Ryder Cup qualifying points over the past two years. These include world number one Scottie Scheffler, reigning Open champion Brian Harman and US Open champion Wyndham Clark.

Johnson selected six other players to complete his Ryder Cup roster. The USA captain was allowed to pick from LIV Golf’s ranks for his team, which is why Brooks Koepka is set to play in his fourth Ryder Cup. Alongside him will be experienced heads like Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, as well as 27-year-old Sam Burns, who won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event back in March.

Team USA line-up

Zach Johnson (Captain)

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

Collin Morikawa

Sam Burns

Rickie Fowler

