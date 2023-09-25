Day 1 and Day 2 will consist of four fourballs and four foursomes matches on each day. Foursomes will see players paired up to take shots with the same ball to defeat an opposing pair.

With fourball, each of the four players per hole will play with their own ball. The best score per pair counts and points are awarded – or split in half – to the respective teams.

Day 3 will see 12 singles matches go ahead, pitting the best of Europe against the finest players the USA has to offer.

Ryder Cup 2023 tee times

Day 1 (Friday 29th September) – 4 Foursomes

6:35am Foursomes (Match 1)

6:50am Foursome (Match 2)

7:05am Foursome (Match 3)

7:20am Foursome (Match 4)

Day 1 (Friday 29th September) – 4 Fourballs

11:25am Fourball (Match 1)

11:40am Fourball (Match 2)

11:55am Fourball (Match 3)

12:10pm Fourball (Match 4)

Day 2 (Saturday 30th September) – 4 Foursomes

7:35am Foursome (Match 1)

7:50am Foursome (Match 2)

8:05am Foursome (Match 3)

8:20am Foursome (Match 4)

Day 2 (Saturday 30th September) – 4 Fourballs

12:25pm Fourball (Match 1)

12:40pm Fourball (Match 2)

12:55pm Fourball (Match 3)

1:10pm Fourball (Match 4)

Day 3 (Sunday 1st October) – 12 Singles

TBC

Ryder Cup 2023 schedule

All UK times.

Friday 29th September

Round 1 – From 6am and 12pm on Sky Sports Golf/Main Event

Saturday 30th September

Round 2 – From 6am and 12pm on Sky Sports Golf/Main Event

Sunday 1st October

Round 3 – From 6am and 12pm on Sky Sports Golf/Main Event

