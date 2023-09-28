Ryder Cup 2023 radio coverage: Listen to Team Europe v Team USA live on radio and online
Your complete guide to listening to the Ryder Cup 2023 on the radio – including online streaming.
The Ryder Cup is one of those rare events that transcends sport and draws in a wide audience via TV and radio.
2023 looks set to be no different, with excitement building about the pinnacle event in the world of golf.
Team USA defeated Team Europe 19-9 last time in 2021, the widest margin of victory in the modern format of the tournament, but will need to create more history here as they aim to win on European soil for the first time since 1993.
There will be extensive TV coverage over the course of the event, while BBC have got you covered with an array of radio coverage - so you won't miss a moment wherever you are.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to the Ryder Cup 2023 on radio and online.
Ryder Cup 2023 on radio
The BBC will broadcast live coverage of the Ryder Cup across its radio platforms throughout the tournament.
Every round will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds or via the BBC Sport website.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.
Listen to Ryder Cup 2023 online
You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Live via BBC Sounds online and through the app.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
Ryder Cup 2023 radio schedule
All UK times.
Friday 29th September
Round 1 – From 9am on BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday 30th September
Round 2 – From 6am and 5pm on BBC Radio 5 Live
Sunday 1st October
Round 3 – From 10am on BBC Radio 5 Live
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.