Team USA defeated Team Europe 19-9 last time in 2021, the widest margin of victory in the modern format of the tournament, but will need to create more history here as they aim to win on European soil for the first time since 1993.

There will be extensive TV coverage over the course of the event, while BBC have got you covered with an array of radio coverage - so you won't miss a moment wherever you are.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to the Ryder Cup 2023 on radio and online.

Ryder Cup 2023 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of the Ryder Cup across its radio platforms throughout the tournament.

Every round will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds or via the BBC Sport website.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Listen to Ryder Cup 2023 online

You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Live via BBC Sounds online and through the app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Ryder Cup 2023 radio schedule

All UK times.

Friday 29th September

Round 1 – From 9am on BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday 30th September

Round 2 – From 6am and 5pm on BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday 1st October

Round 3 – From 10am on BBC Radio 5 Live

