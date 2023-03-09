Some of the world's finest players have departed the PGA Tour for the controversial LIV Golf series, but the players who joined the breakaway tour are not automatically ruled out of the Ryder Cup in 2023.

The Ryder Cup is on the horizon and looks more spicy than ever following the turmoil golf has found itself engulfed by since the last tournament.

Big decisions must be made between now and the tournament itself as to whether Team Europe and Team USA go into battle with or without their LIV Golf counterparts.

Both teams have alternated in lifting the Ryder Cup trophy with Europe triumphing in 2014 and 2018, and USA hoisting it high in 2016 and 2021 – a delayed tournament from 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

Seven of the last eight tournaments have been won by the host nation, a run stretching back to 2006, with Europe's 2012 victory in Illinois standing out from the crowd.

Team USA are favourites to claim the title in 2023, though much depends on the final team selections as captains ponder their options.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the Ryder Cup 2023.

When is the Ryder Cup 2023?

The Ryder Cup 2023 will begin on Friday 29th September and run until Sunday 1st October.

Practice days will be held in Rome between Tuesday 26th and Thursday 28th September to help players acclimatise to their surroundings before the intense competition begins.

Ryder Cup 2023 schedule

Tuesday 26th September 2023

Practice day #1

Wednesday 27th September 2023

Practice day #2

Thursday 28th September 2023

Practice day #3

Opening ceremony

Friday 29th September 2023

AM – Four fourballs matches

PM – Four foursomes matches

Saturday 30th September 2023

AM – Four fourballs matches

PM – Four foursomes matches

Sunday 1st October 2023

Full day – 12 singles matches

Closing ceremony

