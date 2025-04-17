Masters champion Rory McIlroy will not feature at Harbor Town in 2025 as he takes a short break from the Tour following his career grand slam heroics.

Scheffler is defending champion at the RBC Heritage signature event with a 19-under score, three shots clear of Sahith Theegala as part of a US-dominated top order.

He will be the hot favourite to clinch his first PGA Tour title of the year this Sunday.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the RBC Heritage 2025.

When is the RBC Heritage 2025?

The RBC Heritage 2025 tees off on Thursday 17th April 2025.

The tournament will run until Sunday 20th April 2025, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the RBC Heritage 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the RBC Heritage 2025 live on Sky Sports from 12:30pm on Thursday and Friday and 12:15pm over the weekend days.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

RBC Heritage 2025 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 17th April

Main coverage from 12:30pm

Friday 18th April

Main coverage from 12:30pm

Saturday 19th April

Main coverage from 12:15pm

Sunday 20th April

Main coverage from 12:15pm

