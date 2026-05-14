The 108th PGA Championship is not a tournament that golf fans will want to miss.

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The second major of the year boasts, famously, one of the sport's deepest fields and tends to be something of a birdie fest.

Add to that the fact that Aronimink is a course that players have had success attacking in the past and we've got a recipe for four days of stunning golf.

Unless you plan on plotting yourself down in front of the TV from Thursday to Sunday, catching every moment is not easy.

But luckily for viewers in the UK – particularly those that don't fancy staying up late to see the end of each round – there will be highlights available throughout.

Radio Times brings you all the details about how to watch the PGA Championship 2026 highlights.

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How to watch PGA Championship 2026 highlights

Sky Sports Golf will broadcast an hour-long highlights show of the previous day's action multiple times every morning, starting on Friday 15 May with the best bits from the first round.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Are PGA Championship highlights on BBC in 2026?

No, there are no free-to-air highlights of the PGA Championship on UK TV.

Fans this side of the Atlantic that don't have a Sky Sports subscription will be able to catch up on the best bits from all four days at Aronimink on the PGA Championship YouTube channel.

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