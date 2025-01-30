World No. 1 Scheffler returns to action following a freak hand accident while cooking Christmas dinner that required surgery.

Reigning champion Wyndham Clark triumphed last year by a single stroke over Ludvig Åberg.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025.

When is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025?

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 kicks off on Thursday 30th January 2025.

The tournament will run until Sunday 2nd February 2025, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 30th January

From 4:45pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Friday 31st January

From 4:45pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Saturday 1st February

From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Sunday 2nd February

From 4pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

