A field of 156 professional golfers, headed up by the likes of Jordan Spieth and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, will be joined by an equally-sized pack of amateurs, including a host of celebrity names.

The popular Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament has drawn a typical crowd of superstars – and not just from the world of golf.

Among the glitzy list is former Wales and Real Madrid superstar footballer Gareth Bale, whose infamous love of golf is well documented.

Reigning champion Tom Hoge is back in the fold and will be determined to defend his first and only title on the PGA Tour this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

When is the Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am will take place on Thursday 2nd February and run until Sunday 5th February.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times 2023

Play begins at 6:30pm UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out the Pebble Beach Pro-Am website.

How to watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am schedule 2023

All UK time.

Thursday 2nd February

From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 8pm on Main Event

Friday 3rd February

From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 8pm on Main Event

Saturday 4th February

From 4pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 8:30pm on Main Event

Sunday 5th February

From 6pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 9:30pm on Main Event

