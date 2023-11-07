Formula 1 is gearing up for one of its biggest-ever spectacles as the roadshow hits the streets of Las Vegas for the first time in history. Excitement is building and the festivities will last all week, starting with this unique competition.

Drivers and professional golfers will be divided into four pairs who will be pitted against one another in a

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Netflix Cup golf tournament.

When is the Netflix Cup 2023?

The Netflix Cup will be hosted on Tuesday 14th November 2024.

It takes place from 11pm UK time (3pm PT, 6pm ET in the US) so it will be a late night for British fans.

The event should be available on demand for those who can't brave the late night.

How to watch and live stream the Netflix Cup 2023 in the UK

It's hardly a secret that the Netflix Cup will be shown live on *drumroll* Netflix in the UK.

You can sign up for Netflix for just £4.99 a month. All Netflix subscribers will be able to tune in for the event without any additional passes.

Users can tune into Netflix on a range of devices, from smart TVs and laptops to smartphones and tablets.

Where is the Netflix Cup 2023 held?

The Netflix Cup 2023 is held at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The location is ideal for the drivers who will roll straight into F1 mode ahead of the big race.

