Jon Rahm has wasted no time making his presence felt in the competition since joining during the off-season. He finished T3 and eighth in the two events so far.

Joaquin Niemann is sandwiched between Johnson and Rahm after winning in Mayakoba, though he could only muster T30 in Vegas.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch LIV Golf Jeddah 2024.

When is LIV Golf Jeddah 2024?

The LIV Golf Jeddah begins on Friday 1st March 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 3rd March 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch LIV Golf Jeddah 2024 on TV and live stream

LIV Golf Jeddah will be aired live on the LIV Golf+ app and DAZN, with a start time of 8:15am each day.

LIV Golf Jeddah 2024 schedule

Friday 1st March

Shotgun start gets underway from 8:15am.

Saturday 2nd March

Shotgun start gets underway from 8:15am.

Sunday 3rd March

The final round gets underway from 8:15am.

LIV Golf Jeddah 2024 prize money

There's a huge prize pot on offer for the LIV Golf Jeddah. Here's the rundown of what the top five players will earn for their efforts:

$4,000,000 $2,125,000 $1,500,000 $1,050,000 $975,000

TOTAL: $25,000,000 ($20m individual, $5m team)

