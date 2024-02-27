LIV Golf Jeddah on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch LIV Golf Jeddah 2024 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
LIV Golf continues in Saudi Arabia this weekend, with the Jeddah event marking the third outing for the superstar roster of talent in 2024.
Dustin Johnson leads the way so far with a T5 display in Mayakoba before triumphing in Las Vegas last time out.
Jon Rahm has wasted no time making his presence felt in the competition since joining during the off-season. He finished T3 and eighth in the two events so far.
Joaquin Niemann is sandwiched between Johnson and Rahm after winning in Mayakoba, though he could only muster T30 in Vegas.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch LIV Golf Jeddah 2024.
When is LIV Golf Jeddah 2024?
The LIV Golf Jeddah begins on Friday 1st March 2024.
The tournament runs until Sunday 3rd March 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.
How to watch LIV Golf Jeddah 2024 on TV and live stream
LIV Golf Jeddah will be aired live on the LIV Golf+ app and DAZN, with a start time of 8:15am each day.
LIV Golf Jeddah 2024 schedule
Friday 1st March
Shotgun start gets underway from 8:15am.
Saturday 2nd March
Shotgun start gets underway from 8:15am.
Sunday 3rd March
The final round gets underway from 8:15am.
LIV Golf Jeddah 2024 prize money
There's a huge prize pot on offer for the LIV Golf Jeddah. Here's the rundown of what the top five players will earn for their efforts:
- $4,000,000
- $2,125,000
- $1,500,000
- $1,050,000
- $975,000
TOTAL: $25,000,000 ($20m individual, $5m team)
