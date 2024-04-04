Joaquin Riemann continues to lead the field in the overall standings, following two victories in the opening four events of the series in 2024.

Jon Rahm, who sits in second place, punched in his fourth consecutive top-eight finish during the last event, and will be determined to rack up his first victory in LIV Golf over the coming events.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch LIV Golf Miami 2024.

When is LIV Golf Miami 2024?

The LIV Golf Miami begins on Friday 5th April 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 7th April 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch LIV Golf Miami 2024 on TV and live stream

LIV Golf Miami will be aired live on the LIV Golf+ app and DAZN, with a start time of 6:15pm each day.

LIV Golf Miami 2024 schedule

Friday 5th April

Shotgun start gets underway from 6:15pm.

Saturday 6th April

Shotgun start gets underway from 6:15pm.

Sunday 7th April

The final round gets underway from 6:05pm.

LIV Golf Miami 2024 prize money

There's a huge prize pot on offer for the LIV Golf Miami. Here's the rundown of what the top five players will earn for their efforts:

$4,000,000 $2,125,000 $1,500,000 $1,050,000 $975,000

TOTAL: $25,000,000 ($20m individual, $5m team)

