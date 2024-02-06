LIV Golf Las Vegas on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
Las Vegas is being flooded with sport stars across multiple disciplines this week as LIV Golf heads to Nevada.
The Super Bowl is going full speed ahead with Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy set to face off as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.
A whole range of golf stars will be in Vegas this week as well, including former world No.1 superstar Jon Rahm.
Rahm made his LIV Golf debut last time out in Mayakoba as he finished third, behind Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia.
Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and 2023 individual champion Talor Gooch will also head to Vegas to compete for the title – and prize purse – this week.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024.
When is LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024?
The LIV Golf Las Vegas begins on Thursday 8th February 2024.
The tournament runs until Saturday 10th February 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.
How to watch LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024 on TV and live stream
LIV Golf Las Vegas live on the LIV Golf Plus app and YouTube from 6.15pm on Thursday evening.
LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024 schedule
Thursday 8th February
Shotgun start gets underway from 6:15pm
Friday 9th February
Shotgun start gets underway from 6:15pm
Saturday 10th February
The final round gets underway from 6:15pm
LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024 prize money
There's a huge prize pot on offer for the LIV Golf Las Vegas. Here's the rundown of what the top five players will earn for their efforts:
- $4,000,000
- $2,125,000
- $1,500,000
- $1,050,000
- $975,000
TOTAL: $25,000,000 ($20m individual, $5m team)
