A whole range of golf stars will be in Vegas this week as well, including former world No.1 superstar Jon Rahm.

Rahm made his LIV Golf debut last time out in Mayakoba as he finished third, behind Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and 2023 individual champion Talor Gooch will also head to Vegas to compete for the title – and prize purse – this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024.

When is LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024?

The LIV Golf Las Vegas begins on Thursday 8th February 2024.

The tournament runs until Saturday 10th February 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024 on TV and live stream

LIV Golf Las Vegas live on the LIV Golf Plus app and YouTube from 6.15pm on Thursday evening.

LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024 schedule

Thursday 8th February

Shotgun start gets underway from 6:15pm

Friday 9th February

Shotgun start gets underway from 6:15pm

Saturday 10th February

The final round gets underway from 6:15pm

LIV Golf Las Vegas 2024 prize money

There's a huge prize pot on offer for the LIV Golf Las Vegas. Here's the rundown of what the top five players will earn for their efforts:

$4,000,000 $2,125,000 $1,500,000 $1,050,000 $975,000

TOTAL: $25,000,000 ($20m individual, $5m team)

