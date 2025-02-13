The field contains 46 of the top 50 golf stars in the world, including Rory McIlroy, who has made an accomplished start to the fresh season.

The Northern Irish star won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his first PGA Tour start this term. He will aim to build on that success in this latest signature event.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will both tee off at Torrey Pines this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Genesis Invitational 2025.

When is the Genesis Invitational 2025?

The Genesis Invitational 2025 tees off on Thursday 13th February 2025.

The tournament will run until Sunday 16th February 2025, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the Genesis Invitational 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Genesis Invitational 2025 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Genesis Invitational 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 13th February

From 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Friday 14th February

From 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Saturday 15th February

From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Sunday 16th February

From 2:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and NOW

