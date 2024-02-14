Scottie Scheffler remains top of the world rankings, with Rory McIlroy breathing down his neck at the start of 2024.

Scheffler has finished inside the top six in three of his four tournaments this year, plus a T17 finish.

McIlroy has shone in DP World Tour events, though he is yet to get properly stuck in with PGA Tour competitions beyond Pebble Beach, where he finished T66.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Genesis Invitational 2024.

When is the Genesis Invitational 2024?

The Genesis Invitational begins on Thursday 15th February 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 18th February 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the Genesis Invitational 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of Genesis Invitational 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Genesis Invitational 2024 schedule

Thursday 15th February

From 2:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday 16th February

From 2:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 17th February

From 3pm on Sky Sports Golf and 8:30pm on Main Event

Sunday 18th February

From 2:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Main Event

How much is the Genesis Invitational 2024 prize money?

There's a huge prize pot on offer for the Genesis Invitational.

We only know the top prize and total prize fund right now, but we'll confirm the remaining totals once revealed.

$4,000,000 TBC TBC TBC TBC

TOTAL prize money at Genesis Invitational: $20,000,000

