The 2025 European Tour season concludes with the DP World Tour Championship as the top 50 ranked players take to the Earth Course in Dubai this week.

Rory McIlroy is on course to win his fourth consecutive Road to Dubai title, and seventh in total, which would see him overtake Seve Ballesteros and put him one behind Colin Montgomerie's record haul of eight.

A 767-point lead at the top of the season-long rankings means McIlroy is in the driving seat, but given the quality of the players trying to reel him in, including Marco Penge and Tyrell Hatton, and with a win at the DP World Tour Championship worth 2000 points, the Northern Irishman can take nothing for granted.

The Masters champion will have fond memories of the Earth Course, having won this event by two shots last year, and is looking to cap off a remarkable year in fitting style.

A $10 million total prize fund, the biggest of the season on the European Tour, and the opportunity to surge up the Road for Dubai standings at the season-ending tournament means the whole of the field have plenty to play for.

How to watch the DP World Tour Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the DP World Tour Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 13th November 2025 until the final round on Sunday 16th November 2025.

Coverage of play begins at around 7am UK time on all four days.

DP World Tour Championship 2025 schedule

DP World Tour Championship 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 13th November

Friday 14th November

Coverage from 7am on Sky Sports Golf and 5:30am on Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 15th November

Sunday 16th November

DP World Tour Championship 2025 tee times

Round 1

8:15am – Shane Lowry (IRL), Ludvig Åberg (SWE)

8:25am – Brandon Robinson Thompson (ENG), Matthew Jordan (ENG)

8:35am – Connor Syme (SCO), Jacob Skov Olesen (DEN)

8:45am – Jorge Campillo (ESP), Tom McKibbin (NIR)

8:55am – Ewen Ferguson (SCO), Johannes Veerman (USA)

9:05am – Grant Forrest (SCO), Oliver Lindell (FIN)

9:15am – Kazuma Kobori (NZL), Nicolai von Dellingshausen (GER)

9:30am – Marcus Armitage (ENG), Michael Kim (USA)

9:40am – Calum Hill (SCO), Nacho Elvira (ESP)

9:50am – Eugenio Chacarra (ESP), Rasmus Højgaard (DEN)

10am – Joost Luiten (NED), Jacques Kruyswijk (RSA)

10:10am – Shaun Norris (RSA), Andy Sullivan (ENG)

10:20am – Richard Mansell (ENG), Jayden Schaper (RSA)

10:30am – Justin Rose (ENG), Thriston Lawrence (RSA)

10:45am – Patrick Reed (USA), Angel Ayora (ESP)

10:55am – Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Nicolai Højgaard (DEN)

11:05am – Elvis Smylie (AUS), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (DEN)

11:15am – Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), Daniel Hillier (NZL)

11:25am – Martin Couvra (FRA), Jordan Smith (ENG)

11:35am – Keita Nakajima (JPN), Daniel Brown (ENG)

11:50am – Haotong Li (CHN), Laurie Canter (ENG)

12pm – Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Aaron Rai (ENG)

12:10pm – Alex Noren (SWE), John Parry (ENG)

12:20pm – Adrien Saddier (FRA), Robert MacIntyre (SCO)

12:30pm – Kristoffer Reitan (NOR), Tyrrell Hatton (ENG)

12:40pm – Marco Penge (ENG), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

