BMW PGA Championship golf on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch the BMW PGA Championship 2024 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The golf season may be winding down, but some of the world's brightest stars will continue to compete on the DP World Tour.
The BMW PGA Championship goes ahead at Wentworth Club in Surrey this week, with a string of high-profile stars in action.
Rory McIlroy is back, one of nine Ryder Cup 2023 European stars to feature among the field in the competition.
Fellow former champions Shane Lowry and Danny Willett are also set to compete, while reigning champion Ryan Fox is back for more.
Fans across the UK will be delighted to see the stars come out on British soil once more as the season draws to a close in the weeks to come.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch BMW PGA Championship 2024.
When is the BMW PGA Championship 2024?
The BMW PGA Championship kicks off on Thursday 19th September 2024.
The tournament will run until Sunday 22nd September 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.
How to watch the BMW PGA Championship 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the BMW PGA Championship 2024 live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
BMW PGA Championship 2024 schedule
All UK time.
Thursday 19th September
From 8:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW
Friday 20th September
From 8:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW
Saturday 21st September
From 8:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW
Sunday 22nd September
From 8:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW
