Rory McIlroy is back, one of nine Ryder Cup 2023 European stars to feature among the field in the competition.

Fellow former champions Shane Lowry and Danny Willett are also set to compete, while reigning champion Ryan Fox is back for more.

Fans across the UK will be delighted to see the stars come out on British soil once more as the season draws to a close in the weeks to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch BMW PGA Championship 2024.

When is the BMW PGA Championship 2024?

The BMW PGA Championship kicks off on Thursday 19th September 2024.

The tournament will run until Sunday 22nd September 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the BMW PGA Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the BMW PGA Championship 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

BMW PGA Championship 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 19th September

From 8:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Friday 20th September

From 8:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Saturday 21st September

From 8:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Sunday 22nd September

From 8:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

