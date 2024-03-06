The American star romped to nine-under following the opening two rounds. Nobody was able to claw back the deficit despite Kitayama striking two even par-72s in each of the weekend rounds.

Rory McIlroy is among the top contenders this time around once again. The Northern Irishman was one-over in the first round of the competition last time but fought back to post eight-under for T2 – one stroke short of a tie with the champion.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024.

More like this

When is the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational begins on Thursday 7th March 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 10th March 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 schedule

Thursday 7th March

From 12:30pm and 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday 8th March

From 12:30pm and 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 9th March

From 1pm and 5:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Sunday 10th March

From 2:30pm and 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

How much is the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 prize money?

There's a huge prize pot on offer for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

We only know the top prize and total prize fund right now, but we'll confirm the remaining totals once revealed.

$4,000,000 TBC TBC TBC TBC

TOTAL prize money at Arnold Palmer Invitational: $20,000,000

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.