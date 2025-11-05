The 2025 DP World Tour season has reached its final throes and Rory McIlroy is part of a star-studded field at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship 2025 – the first of two FedEx Play-off events – this week.

Ad

McIlroy has a commanding lead in his pursuit of a seventh Race to Dubai title but will face plenty of competition on the course at Yas Links.

Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre are among the big names also involved but it's Marco Penge and Tyrell Hatton that are hottest on the Northern Irishman's heels.

The top 70 players on the DP World Tour will be in action at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship 2025, which offers up more Race to Dubai points and a bigger prize fund than a normal event.

There is no cut but with only 50 places available at the DP World Tour Championship, players will know that a slow start could kill their chances of reaching the end-of-season tournament later this month.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship 2025.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship 2025 live on Sky Sports from Thursday 6th November 2025 until the final round on Sunday 9th November 2025.

Coverage of play begins at around 3:15am UK time on all four days.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

2024 winner Paul Waring will be absent due to injury. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Abu Dhabi Golf Championship 2025 schedule

All UK time. Live on Sky Sports+, Sky Sports Golf and NOW

Thursday 6th November

Friday 7th November

Coverage from 4am on Sky Sports Golf and 5:30am on Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 8th November

Sunday 9th November

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Abu Dhabi Golf Championship tee times

Round 1

3:17am – Richard Sterne (RSA), Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Mikael Lindberg (SWE)

3:28am – Romain Langasque (FRA), Junghwan Lee (KOR), Ugo Coussaud (FRA)

3:39am – Aaron Rai (ENG), Darius Van Driel (NED), Alejandro Del Rey (ESP)

3:50am – Jacob Skov Olesen (DEN), Brandon Robinson Thompson (ENG), Todd Clements (ENG)

4:01am – Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Shane Lowry (IRL), Rasmus Højgaard (DEN)

4:12am – Ewen Ferguson (SCO), Jorge Campillo (ESP), Grant Forrest (SCO)

4:28am – Calum Hill (SCO), Kazuma Kobori (NZL), Nicolai Højgaard (DEN)

4:39am – Andy Sullivan (ENG), Eugenio Chacarra (ESP), Nicolai von Dellingshausen (GER)

4:50am – Elvis Smylie (AUS), Jayden Schaper (RSA), Angel Ayora (ESP)

5:01am – Jordan Smith (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Daniel Hillier (NZL)

5:12am – Laurie Canter (ENG), John Parry (ENG), Haotong Li (CHN)

5:23am – Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Marco Penge (ENG), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

5:44am – Ryggs Johnston (USA), Jeong Weon Ko (FRA), Joe Dean (ENG)

5:55am – Andrea Pavan (ITA), Ben Schmidt (ENG), Manuel Elvira (ESP)

6:06am – Ryan Gerard (USA), Joel Girrbach (SUI), Alex Fitzpatrick (ENG)

6:17am – Matthew Jordan (ENG), Dylan Naidoo (RSA), Francesco Laporta (ITA)

6:28am – Ludvig Åberg (SWE), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), Adrien Saddier (FRA)

6:39am – Nacho Elvira (ESP), Connor Syme (SCO), Marcel Schneider (GER)

6:55am – Oliver Lindell (FIN), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (DEN), Johannes Veerman (USA)

7:06am – Michael Kim (USA), Richard Mansell (ENG), Marcus Armitage (ENG)

7:17am – Jacques Kruyswijk (RSA), Shaun Norris (RSA), Joost Luiten (NED)

7:28am – Patrick Reed (USA), Daniel Brown (ENG), Thriston Lawrence (RSA)

7:39am – Tom McKibbin (NIR), Keita Nakajima (JPN), Martin Couvra (FRA)

7:50am – Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Alex Noren (SWE), Kristoffer Reitan (NOR)

Round 2

3:17am – Ryggs Johnston (USA), Jeong Weon Ko (FRA), Joe Dean (ENG)

3:28am – Andrea Pavan (ITA), Ben Schmidt (ENG), Manuel Elvira (ESP)

3:39am – Ryan Gerard (USA), Joel Girrbach (SUI), Alex Fitzpatrick (ENG)

3:50am – Matthew Jordan (ENG), Dylan Naidoo (RSA), Francesco Laporta (ITA)

4:01am – Ludvig Åberg (SWE), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), Adrien Saddier (FRA)

4:12am – Nacho Elvira (ESP), Connor Syme (SCO), Marcel Schneider (GER)

4:28am – Oliver Lindell (FIN), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (DEN), Johannes Veerman (USA)

4:39am – Michael Kim (USA), Richard Mansell (ENG), Marcus Armitage (ENG)

4:50am – Jacques Kruyswijk (RSA), Shaun Norris (RSA), Joost Luiten (NED)

5:01am – Patrick Reed (USA), Daniel Brown (ENG), Thriston Lawrence (RSA)

5:12am – Tom McKibbin (NIR), Keita Nakajima (JPN), Martin Couvra (FRA)

5:23am – Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Alex Noren (SWE), Kristoffer Reitan (NOR)

5:44am – Richard Sterne (RSA), Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Mikael Lindberg (SWE)

5:55am – Romain Langasque (FRA), Junghwan Lee (KOR), Ugo Coussaud (FRA)

6:06am – Aaron Rai (ENG), Darius Van Driel (NED), Alejandro Del Rey (ESP)

6:17am – Jacob Skov Olesen (DEN), Brandon Robinson Thompson (ENG), Todd Clements (ENG)

6:28am – Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Shane Lowry (IRL), Rasmus Højgaard (DEN)

6:39am – Ewen Ferguson (SCO), Jorge Campillo (ESP), Grant Forrest (SCO)

6:55am – Calum Hill (SCO), Kazuma Kobori (NZL), Nicolai Højgaard (DEN)

7:06am – Andy Sullivan (ENG), Eugenio Chacarra (ESP), Nicolai von Dellingshausen (GER)

7:17am – Elvis Smylie (AUS), Jayden Schaper (RSA), Angel Ayora (ESP)

7:28am – Jordan Smith (ENG), Joakim Lagergren (SWE), Daniel Hillier (NZL)

7:39am – Laurie Canter (ENG), John Parry (ENG), Haotong Li (CHN)

7:50am – Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Marco Penge (ENG), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.