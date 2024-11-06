Abu Dhabi Championship golf on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch the Abu Dhabi Championship 2024 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The Abu Dhabi Championship marks the beginning of the end of the elite golf season in 2024.
Rory McIlroy is the headline act in this tournament as he leads the season-long Race to Dubai standings. He will wrap up the title should he finish inside the top two in Abu Dhabi.
The top 70 available players from the DP World Tour rankings will qualify for this event, while the top 50 after the event will head to Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship.
There's a $9 million prize purse up for grabs this week, and a bunch of contenders vying for a hefty slice of it.
Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose are all among the field ready to go in the Middle East.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2024.
When is the Abu Dhabi Championship 2024?
The Abu Dhabi Championship kicks off on Thursday 7th November 2024.
The tournament will run until Sunday 10th November 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.
How to watch the Abu Dhabi Championship 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Abu Dhabi Championship 2024 live on Sky Sports Golf.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Abu Dhabi Championship 2024 schedule
All UK time.
Thursday 7th November
From 3:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW
Friday 8th November
From 3:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW
Saturday 9th November
From 4am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW
Sunday 10th November
From 4am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.