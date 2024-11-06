The top 70 available players from the DP World Tour rankings will qualify for this event, while the top 50 after the event will head to Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship.

There's a $9 million prize purse up for grabs this week, and a bunch of contenders vying for a hefty slice of it.

Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose are all among the field ready to go in the Middle East.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2024.

When is the Abu Dhabi Championship 2024?

The Abu Dhabi Championship kicks off on Thursday 7th November 2024.

The tournament will run until Sunday 10th November 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Abu Dhabi Championship 2024 live on Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Abu Dhabi Championship 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 7th November

From 3:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Friday 8th November

From 3:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Saturday 9th November

From 4am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Sunday 10th November

From 4am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.