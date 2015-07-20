Bargain Hunt and Homes Under The Hammer are ruining every golf fan today #TheOpen2015 — Ian Hooper (@Ian_bfc) July 20, 2015

...there was sarcasm...

Can anybody tell me how Bargain Hunt is going? I can't get to a TV right now! #BBCshowingwhytheylostthecontract — Roger Yates (@golfswami) July 20, 2015

And even some Homes Under the Hammer fans were unimpressed...

The fourth and final round of the golf should have been completed on Sunday but gale force winds on preceding days saw play delayed. The BBC extended its coverage on Friday night and across the weekend but chose not to interrupt Monday's scheduled daytime shows.

More like this

A BBC Sport spokesperson told RadioTimes.com in a statement that Monday's coverage would follow the leading players, who tee off after those at the bottom of the table who began at 7:45am.

"Our key aim today is to fully tell the most important story – who will win the Open – and make the very best use of our resources on this extra day's play," said the spokesperson. "We will be following the leaderboard top ten from the start of their rounds to their finish plus the continued action from those that started before them – so audiences won’t miss any of the key action as it unfolds.”

Advertisement

Monday's coverage of the Golf begins at 1:45pm on BBC1