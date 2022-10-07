The Green Bay Packers will face the New York Giants in a clash between two traditional heavyweights of the sport.

The second NFL London game of 2022 gets under way this weekend in front of another sell-out crowd at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be the main attraction on display as UK fans prepare to catch a glimpse of one of the greatest players to compete in the NFL for a generation.

Running back Saquon Barkley will be the Giants' key player on Sunday coming off the back of a 146-yard game against the Chicago Bears last time out.

This is shaping up to be one of the best NFL London games to date with both teams enjoying a 3-1 winning start to their season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Giants vs Packers on TV and online.

When is Giants vs Packers?

Giants vs Packers will take place on Sunday 9th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Giants vs Packers will kick off at 2:30pm.

This makes it an early start for US viewers, but as it is the only game on at that time, it will attract a huge global audience – whether it be at lunchtime or breakfast.

What TV channel is Giants vs Packers on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 2pm.

NFL TV coverage in the UK is predominantly taken over by Sky Sports, though ITV has signed a deal to enter the market with regular shows throughout the season.

How to live stream Giants vs Packers online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

You can get a 30-day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video here.

Giants vs Packers odds

Our prediction: Giants vs Packers

All eyes will turn to Rodgers on Sunday, and the crowd will react every time he touches the ball, but the Packers are likely to win this game through their running back duel threat: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. The Giants have struggled to cope with the running game despite their strong start to the season, and the Packers will be licking their lips.

Our prediction: Packers win (10/37 at bet365)

