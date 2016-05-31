Get your free Euro 2016 wall chart with the new issue of Radio Times
Every game on every channel, the inside info from this year's football pundits - plus four different covers, including one each England, Wales and Northern Ireland
Radio Times magazine is your one stop shop for Euro 2016 this week, with a set of four covers – including one each for England, Wales and Northern Ireland – a free wall chart featuring all 51 matches, plus a guide to which teams and players to watch from experts including Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Savage and Kevin Keegan.
Lynne Truss also writes, offering advice for those "who intend to immerse themselves" in the footie. "I do urge you to do a few things: remember to wash occasionally, even if no one is coming round; make a point of speaking to someone who doesn't care about the football at least once a week; but most of all, pay attention to the passage of time."
And if football's not your cup of tea, Anthony Horowitz shares his six steps for making a "criminally good hit," Melvyn Bragg discusses the acts he thinks have changed the British arts scene and there are interviews with Star Wars' Daisy Ridley and Slumdog's Dev Patel.
Find it all in this week's Radio Times, available in stores and on the Apple Newsstand now.