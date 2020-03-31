Whether you’re missing Wimbledon or mourning the Premier League, there’s a table-stop, fold-away or garden version of the sport you love to play with your household.

Some games tables even include classic board games and there are kid specific sets and family versions which you can play with them (in case you’re struggling to keep up with Joe Wicks’ PE workouts).

Here’s our pick of some of the best games tables and indoor games available now.

Table tennis games tables

Mini table tennis table

This mini table tennis set is smaller than a standard table so it takes up less space, while still allowing you to practise your batting skills and enjoy the game. The legs collapse in and the table completely folds in half so you can put it out the way when it’s not in use.

Buy on Sports Direct for £45

Cornilleau Crossover 250s Free Table Tennis Table

Decathlon

This bestselling, full-size table tennis table is perfect for a proper match with your household. Plus, it folds in half and is fitted with wheels for easy manoeuvrability.

Buy From Decathlon for £429.99

Table Tennis Net Rack Retractable

Amazon

Transform your dining table into an at-home tennis table with this simple retractable net. It can be set to various widths on your own surface or fitted to an existing tennis table is you need a replacement.

Buy on Amazon for £10.99

COSANSYS Instant Ping Pong Ball Set

Amazon

This set includes a retractable net to turn any surface into a playing table as well as a set of two bats and three balls to get your game started.

Buy on Amazon for £20.20

Table Tennis Trainer for Kids

Amazon

Perfectly sized for kids, this tennis trainer is just want they need to practice their skills on. Bats and balls are included and the base of the trainer has a suction fitting to keep it safely in place while in use.

Buy on Amazon £15.99

Adjustable Table Tennis Trainer

This table tennis trainer can be adjusted to the best height depending on who's playing. Bats and balls are also included and they fit neatly into built-in holder on the base, so the set can all stay neatly together.

Buy on Amazon £30.99

Outdoor and indoor pool tables

3 Feet Mini Pool Table

This portable pool table is half the size of a standard table which makes it easy to pick up and move around. You can practise your skills and have matches, plus it’s a great size for kids to play on, too.

Buy on Amazon for £38

Nvero Deluxe Mini Wooden Table Top Pool Table

If you can’t go to the pub, bring the pub to you with this table-top pool table. It can be set on any flat surface to play and comes with all the balls and cues you need for a game.

Buy on Amazon for £26.99

Amazon

For a proper pool experience, this six foot indoor pool table allows you to have a fully-fledged game right from your own home. The legs also fold in so it can be kept out of the way when you’re not using it.

Buy on Amazon for £379.00

Amazon

If you’re looking for a deluxe indoor pool table, this full sized option doubles as a stylish table and seating, which also houses storage. All the equipment can be stored away neatly so you’d never know what the sleek wood dining set hid underneath.

Buy now on Amazon for £1,449

Mightymast Leisure 7ft Outdoor Waterproof Pool Table

Amazon

If you want a more permanent outdoor fixture, this professional sized outdoor pool table is waterproof and comes with all the accessories you need, as well as a cover for when it’s not being used.

Buy now on Amazon for £1,614.98

Swingball sets

All Surface Swingball

This classic swingball set is suitable for the whole family as it can be adjusted to any height. The base can be filled with water or sand to keep it stable on any surface, meaning it should work great it most gardens.

Buy now from The Toy Shop for £29.00

All Surface Soccer Swingball

Amazon

This is a swingball set with a twist for footie fans. The standard tennis ball has been replaced with a football on a longer string so you can practice your best kick - without getting the ball lost in your self-isolating neighbour’s garden.

Buy now on Amazon for £65

Swingball for Kids

This swingball set comes with all the kit and has been designed with kids in mind. There’s also a spinner at the top which stops the string getting tangled around the post during play.

Buy now from Smyths Toys for £19.99

Sports Direct

This five foot football table even includes four cup-holders so you can host a proper at-home family games night. The table is full-sized and doesn’t fold down, so it’s great if you’re looking for a sturdy, more permanent games table.

Buy from Sports Direct for £179.99

Amazon

For a scaled down version of the indoor football fun, this set can be set on any surface for a game at home. The table top football set has a wood-grain finish and includes two scorecards as well as two balls.

Buy on Amazon for £19.99

Amazon

This full football table offers all the space for a proper at-home match but can also fold away. The table slides up to stand vertically and free up space when you’re not using it.

Buy on Amazon for £229

Amazon

Get the kids in the garden for a kick-about with this goal and training set. The cones and markers allow them to practice their dribbling skills as well as goal kicking abilities.

Buy on Amazon for £34.95

Amazon

This football net is available in six, seven, eight or 10 feet sizes so you can set up a goal suitable for your sized garden and get kids or adults involved in the game.

Buy on Amazon from £22.99

YAKOK Portable Kids Soccer Goal and Basketball Hoop

Amazon

Get two games in one set with this portable football goal and hoop kit. An inflatable football and basketball are also included along with a pump to blow them up with.

Buy on Amazon for £16.99

Multi games tables

Relaxdays Combo 4 in 1 Table

Amazon

If you want the shake up which game you play, this table offers four different options in one multi game table. You can play table football, billiards, table hockey or table tennis with just the one table top set.

Buy now on Amazon for £70.31

Bigzzia 12 in 1 Multi Game Table

Amazon

To really keep the family entertained during self-isolation, this multi games table includes 12 different games. As well as table hockey and pool there are traditional board games like chess and backgammon also included.

Buy now on Amazon for £99.99