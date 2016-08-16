Game of Thrones fans are throwing their weight behind a certain high jumper: Brandon Starc.

Ok, so the spelling of the Australian Olympian's name isn't exactly the same as the character – Bran Stark – but it's pretty darn close to the youngest surviving member of Ned Stark's family.

As such #HouseStarc has become a thing ahead of Wednesday's men's high jump final...

When two worlds collide, it's a lovely thing.

GoT fans have their winner:

And, as if that wasn't enough, he is in fact the brother of Australia's opening bowler Mitchell Starc.

Starc himself is really rather enjoying all of the support

Let's hope medals are coming...

