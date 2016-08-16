Game of Thrones fans are rooting for Aussie highjumper Brandon Starc at Rio 2016
#HouseStarc is now a thing as GoT fans back the Aussie high jumper
Published: Tuesday, 16 August 2016 at 10:52 am
Game of Thrones fans are throwing their weight behind a certain high jumper: Brandon Starc.
Ok, so the spelling of the Australian Olympian's name isn't exactly the same as the character – Bran Stark – but it's pretty darn close to the youngest surviving member of Ned Stark's family.
As such #HouseStarc has become a thing ahead of Wednesday's men's high jump final...
When two worlds collide, it's a lovely thing.
GoT fans have their winner:
And, as if that wasn't enough, he is in fact the brother of Australia's opening bowler Mitchell Starc.
Starc himself is really rather enjoying all of the support
Let's hope medals are coming...
