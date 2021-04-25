Frank Bruno wants to see three fights between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury amid talk of a two-fight deal being agreed in principle between the pair.

The former WBC Heavyweight Champion believes the upcoming showdown will be “one of the biggest fights, if not the biggest fight” of the modern era.

Bruno, who features in the BT Sport film Make It Or Die Trying: The Frank Warren Story, is already hoping for a result that leads to the pair extending their deal to complete a trilogy.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Bruno said: “It’ll be one of the biggest fights, if not the biggest fight, in boxing of this era.

“It’ll be a good fight, it’ll be such a good fight I reckon they’ll get three fights.

“I hope they can get a draw, to get another fight out of them, get three fights out of them, make them a lot of money.”

When discussing the fighters involved, he is expecting a close duel, with neither man appearing to be the outright favourite.

Bruno said: “Anthony Joshua lost to Ruiz, but I don’t know how he lost it or what happened that night.

“Tyson Fury will give him a run for his money. Joshua is a little bit younger and he needs a little bit more seasoning. He can’t go back to the drawing board, he is world champion, there is no way he can go back and learn his trade.

“He’s got a lot of heart, Anthony Joshua, but a lot to learn and he’s staying in the game until he’s 35, he says.

“Fury is a very tricky guy, a very dangerous bloke, because you never know what he’s going to come out with. He can move, he’s very fast and he is fearless.

“It could be one of the best fights you could ever see. Fury is 19 stone, Joshua comes in about 17 stone, but he’s sharp and he’s ready. Trust me, it’ll be good fight and I hope the better man wins.”

