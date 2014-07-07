The drama on Centre Court easily beat Saturday's women's final (which peaked at 3.12m) as well as topping Sunday's rival sporting events taking place across the UK.

Lewis Hamilton's first place finish at yesterday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone was Sunday's second highest rated programme, averaging 2.82m viewers over four and a half hours and peaking at 4.19m.

Meanwhile, ITV's coverage of the Tour de France drew in an average audience of 1m, peaking at 1.49m and adding a further 68,000 viewers through ITV+1 and ITV4.