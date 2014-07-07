Wimbledon beats British Grand Prix and Tour de France on TV's super sporting Sunday
The Wimbledon men's final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer went head-to-head with Lewis Hamilton's British Grand Prix win
It was never going to match the dizzy heights of Andy Murray's triumph but yesterday's epic Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer still drew in an impressive peak audience of 10.02m viewers.
Down from the 17.29m who watched Murray become the first British champion since Fred Perry in 1936, the five-set battle between top seed Djokovic and seven-time champion Federer attracted an average of 5.82m viewers to BBC1 between 1:00pm and 6:45pm.
The drama on Centre Court easily beat Saturday's women's final (which peaked at 3.12m) as well as topping Sunday's rival sporting events taking place across the UK.
Lewis Hamilton's first place finish at yesterday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone was Sunday's second highest rated programme, averaging 2.82m viewers over four and a half hours and peaking at 4.19m.
Meanwhile, ITV's coverage of the Tour de France drew in an average audience of 1m, peaking at 1.49m and adding a further 68,000 viewers through ITV+1 and ITV4.