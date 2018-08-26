Lewis Hamilton secured a 24-point lead at the top of the F1 rankings with a victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix last month. He will seek to increase his lead over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel - who sits in 2nd place with 189 points - in this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix in Spa.

Heading into this race in 2017, the roles were reversed, and Hamilton emerged as victor after a tense race to close the gap between himself and the German driver, and it gave him the momentum to march on and take the title home at the end of the season. Can Vettel do the same this time around?