Hamilton started the practise circuits well on Friday, beating out Red Bull's Max Verstappen (tipped to be his closest challenger this year) by 0.127 seconds in the second round.

Find out where to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 24th March

Live coverage is on Sky Sports Main Event from 5am (qualifying begins at 6am). Highlights on Channel 4 from 1pm.

Race Day: Sunday 25th March

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 from 4.30am (race starts at 6.10am). Highlights on Channel 4 from 2.30pm.

Where else can I follow the Australian Grand Prix?

Radio 5 Live has qualifying coverage from 5.55am on Saturday. Coverage of the main event is on Radio 5 Live from 5.30am on Sunday.