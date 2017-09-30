Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang

With a stroke of luck, Lewis Hamilton extended his lead in the Formula 1 rankings at the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month, despite finishing 5th in qualifying. A first corner collision between closest rival Sebastien Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen ruled the drivers out of contention, and Hamilton raced to a 28 point lead in the overall standings.

However, this Sunday's Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit – the last at the course for the foreseeable future – presents Vettel's Ferrari team with an opportunity to make some ground back: Hamilton admitted that he is having troubles with his car after a disappointing session on Friday, and his rivals will hope to capitalise on that on a wet course on Sunday.