Where can I watch the Formula 1 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix on TV?
Find out when you can watch the fifteenth race of the F1 season on Sky Sports Main Event and Channel 4
Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang
With a stroke of luck, Lewis Hamilton extended his lead in the Formula 1 rankings at the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month, despite finishing 5th in qualifying. A first corner collision between closest rival Sebastien Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen ruled the drivers out of contention, and Hamilton raced to a 28 point lead in the overall standings.
However, this Sunday's Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit – the last at the course for the foreseeable future – presents Vettel's Ferrari team with an opportunity to make some ground back: Hamilton admitted that he is having troubles with his car after a disappointing session on Friday, and his rivals will hope to capitalise on that on a wet course on Sunday.
Find out where to watch the race live on TV below.
Qualifying: Saturday 30 September
Live coverage is on Channel 4 from 8.55am and Sky Sports Main Event from 9am (race start time: 10am).
Race Day: Sunday 1 October
Live coverage is on Sky Sports Main Event from 6.30am and Channel 4 from 7.35am (race start time: 8am). Highlights will be shown on Channel 4 from 1.30pm.
More like this
Where else can I follow the Malaysian Grand Prix?
BBC Radio 5 Live Extra has qualifying coverage from 9.55am on Saturday, while BBC Radio 5 Live has coverage for the main event from 7.30am on Sunday.