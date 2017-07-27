Who'll come out on top this time around? Here's how to watch the action...

Qualifying: Saturday 29 July

Coverage is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am (Qualifying starts at 12 noon). Channel 4 will show the highlights from 6pm.

Race Day: Sunday 30 July

Live coverage is on Sky Main Event from 11.30am and Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm (start time 1pm). Channel 4 will show the highlights from 5.15pm.

Where else can I follow the British Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live has race day coverage from 1pm on Sunday.

