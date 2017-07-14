The hosting fee it has to pay Formula One goes up by five per cent a year (it’s £17 million this season) and the resulting financial losses mean the BRDC may, before this year’s event, trigger a break-clause to end its contract by the close of 2019 – unless there’s a last-minute concession by the sport’s new owners.

On the track, Lewis Hamilton will hope to win the race for the fourth year running in front of a passionate home crowd.

Qualifying: Saturday 15 July

Coverage is live on Channel 4 from 8.50am and Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am (practice starts at 10am, qualifying starts at 1pm)

Race Day: Sunday 9 July

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports 1 from 11.30am and Channel 4 from 12pm (start time: 1pm).

Where else can I follow the British Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live has race day coverage from 1pm on Sunday.

