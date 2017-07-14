Where can I watch the Formula 1 2017 British Grand Prix on TV?
Find out when you can watch the latest race in the F1 season on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4
Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: British Grand Prix
Regardless of the weather this weekend, a cloud hangs over this historic event. The British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC), which owns the Silverstone circuit, has struggled in recent years with the cost of staging a Grand Prix.
The hosting fee it has to pay Formula One goes up by five per cent a year (it’s £17 million this season) and the resulting financial losses mean the BRDC may, before this year’s event, trigger a break-clause to end its contract by the close of 2019 – unless there’s a last-minute concession by the sport’s new owners.
On the track, Lewis Hamilton will hope to win the race for the fourth year running in front of a passionate home crowd.
Qualifying: Saturday 15 July
Coverage is live on Channel 4 from 8.50am and Sky Sports F1 from 9.45am (practice starts at 10am, qualifying starts at 1pm)
Race Day: Sunday 9 July
Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports 1 from 11.30am and Channel 4 from 12pm (start time: 1pm).
Where else can I follow the British Grand Prix?
BBC Radio 5 Live has race day coverage from 1pm on Sunday.