Nico Rosberg was victorious here last year, and of the drivers currently competing in Formula One this year, Kimi Raikkonen has tasted the most success at this particular circuit, taking the chequered flag in 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009, while title challengers Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton have each registered two victories.

Find out where to watch the race live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 26th August

Coverage is live on Channel 4 from 11.55am and 12pm on Sky Sports F1 (start time: 1pm).

Race Day: Sunday 27th August

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 from 12pm (start time: 1pm). Both the race and qualifying is also live on Sky Sports Mix, a channel available to all Sky customers whether or not they have a Sky Sports subscription.