Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir

Lewis Hamilton claimed the top place at last week’s Chinese Grand Prix, but will he be able to hold onto the title?

Find out where to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 15th April

Coverage is live on Channel 4 from 2:55pm, and live on Sky Sports F1 from 3pm.

Race Day: Sunday 16th April

Coverage is live on Channel 4 from 2:50pm (start time is 4:00pm) and also live on Sky Sports F1, with build-up coverage all day.

Where else can I follow the Bahrain Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has race day coverage from 3:30pm.

Formula 1 2017 race calendar and TV schedule

