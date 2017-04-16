Where can I watch the Formula 1 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix on TV?
Find out where you can watch the third race of the new F1 season
Published: Sunday, 16 April 2017 at 7:40 am
Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir
Advertisement
Lewis Hamilton claimed the top place at last week’s Chinese Grand Prix, but will he be able to hold onto the title?
Find out where to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV below.
Qualifying: Saturday 15th April
Coverage is live on Channel 4 from 2:55pm, and live on Sky Sports F1 from 3pm.
More like this
Race Day: Sunday 16th April
Coverage is live on Channel 4 from 2:50pm (start time is 4:00pm) and also live on Sky Sports F1, with build-up coverage all day.
Where else can I follow the Bahrain Grand Prix?
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has race day coverage from 3:30pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement