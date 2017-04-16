Find out where to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 15th April

Coverage is live on Channel 4 from 2:55pm, and live on Sky Sports F1 from 3pm.

Race Day: Sunday 16th April

Coverage is live on Channel 4 from 2:50pm (start time is 4:00pm) and also live on Sky Sports F1, with build-up coverage all day.

Where else can I follow the Bahrain Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has race day coverage from 3:30pm.

Formula 1 2017 race calendar and TV schedule