According to Sky, the series will cover "all the high-octane drama that has enthralled audiences across the world for decades" with all the big names from the sport, including Fangio, Schumacher, Senna and Hamilton, set to feature prominently.

The series will comprise of rarely and never-before-seen archive footage and includes upwards of 40 exclusive interviews with some of F1’s biggest names.

Scott Young, director of Sky Sports F1, said of the project, “Formula 1 is an iconic sport with rich history, ever-changing as technology has rapidly developed over the last seven decades.

"We’re delighted to partner with F1 and produce seven programmes to tell that story in full detail.

"It’s a time to remember the storylines and glory of the past but also look ahead to the future. Our partnership with F1® over the next five years will give customers exclusive access as that captivating story continues to unfold."

Ian Holmes, director of media rights at Formula 1 added, "We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Sky and creating an exclusive docuseries which showcases the sport across the ages and celebrates our rich heritage in motorsport.

"It’s exciting to see some of our oldest footage brought back to life though the docuseries and give fans a real insight into the history of F1 to mark our 70th anniversary."

The names of all seven episodes have also been provided, with the series premiere, Living the Dream followed by Championship Deciders and Great Cars of Formula 1.

The remaining four episodes are titled Triumph and Tragedy, Controversial Moments, Great F1 Teams and Trailblazers.

