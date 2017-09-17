Sebastien Vettel secured pole position in Marina Bay for the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, and he will be confident of overtaking Hamilton in the world title rankings, with Hamilton currently on 238 points and Vettel just three points behind.

Mercedes have clawed back Ferrari's lead in recent weeks, but Vettel has won four of the last six Singapore Grands Prix.

Find out where to watch the race live on TV below.

Race Day: Sunday 17 September

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am and 12pm on Channel 4 (race start time: 1pm).

Where else can I follow the Singapore Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live Extra has qualifying coverage from 10.55am on Saturday, while BBC Radio 5 Live has coverage for the main event from 1pm on Sunday.