Sebastian Vettel announces retirement from F1 driving after 2022

Previously, the star had been in talks with Aston Martin about extending his current deal with the team, but these discussions have seemingly fallen through.

Sebastian Vettel will retire from Formula 1 at the end of this season, the driver announced today (28th July).

Vettel is planning to compete in this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, where he'll hope to add another win to the 53 others he's scored across his 16-year career.

He said in a statement: "I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula 1 over the past 15 years - there are far too many to mention and thank.

"Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver – and, although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come."

All the sport, in one place... Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added: "I have really enjoyed working with such a great bunch of people. Everyone – Lawrence, Lance, Martin, Mike, the senior managers, the engineers, the mechanics and the rest of the team – is ambitious, capable, expert, committed and friendly, and I wish them all well.

"I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard as I can between now and the end of the year with that goal in mind, giving as always my best in the last 10 races.

"The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it; at the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family. But today is not about saying goodbye.

"Rather, it is about saying thank you - to everyone - not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist."

Vettel began his Formula 1 journey in 2006 as a test driver for BMW Sauber, moving to Toro Rosso the following year where he scored his first Grand Prix win at a slippery Italian event.

At the time, he was the youngest Grand Prix-winning driver at 21 years and 73 days, but this record was broken eight years later when Max Verstappen stormed to victory in Spain aged only 18 years and 228 days.

As his star rose, Vettel completed long stints at Red Bull and Ferrari, before landing in his current spot at Aston Martin last year.

In a video shared to his recently created Instagram page, he told fans: "I love this sport. It has been central to my life since I can remember. But as much as there is my life on track, there is my life off track, too.

"Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity. I very much believe in identity by who we are and how we treat others rather than what we do. Who am I? I am Sebastian, father of three children and husband to a wonderful woman."

Vettel continued: "I have grown a family and I love being around them. I have grown other interests outside Formula 1. My passion for racing and Formula 1 comes with lots of time spent away from them and takes a lot of energy.

"My goals have shifted from winning races and fighting for championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values, helping them up when they fall, listening to them when they need me, not having to say goodbye, and most importantly, being able to learn from them and let them inspire me."

The driver also discussed the need for Formula 1 to become more sustainable, which is in line with his recent focus on environmental projects and causes from carbon neutral fuel to saving the bees (detailed on his website).

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.