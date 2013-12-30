The accident took place in French Alpine ski resort Meribel whilst Schumacher was skiing with his son. The resort’s ski director confirmed the sporting legend was attended to by ski patrollers on site before being airlifted to nearby town of Moutiers. He was later transferred to a larger hospital in Grenoble.

"Mr Schumacher was admitted to the University Hospital of Grenoble at 12:40 [11:40 GMT], following a skiing accident which occurred in Meribel in the late morning," read a statement from the hospital.

"He suffered a severe head injury with coma on arrival, which required immediate neurosurgical intervention. He remains in a critical situation."

In a press conference on Monday morning, neurosurgeons confirmed they had operated on the racing driver overnight and he was currently in an induced coma. They described his current condition as “critical” and said Schumacher was “fighting for his life.”

Schumacher is one of the most famous racing drivers of all time. He retired from the sport for the second time in 2012, ending a career that saw him win seven F1 world championships and 91 Grand Prix victories across his 19-year career.