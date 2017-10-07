Find out where to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 7 October

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event from 6am (qualifying starts at 7am). Highlights will be on Channel 4 from 1pm.

Race Day: Sunday 8 October

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 from 5.30am (race starts at 6am). Highlights will be shown on Channel 4 from 3.30pm.

Where else can I follow the Japanese Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live Extra has qualifying coverage from 6.55am on Saturday, while BBC Radio 5 Live has coverage for the main event from 5.30am on Sunday.