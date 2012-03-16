Formula One 2012: Grand Prix race calendar
The dates of every Grand Prix in this year's FIA F1 World Championship
Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne): 16-18 March 2012
Malaysian Grand Prix (Kuala Lumpur): 23-25 March 2012
Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai): 13-15 April 2012
Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir): 20–22 April 2012
Spanish Grand Prix (Catalunya): 11-13 May 2012
More like this
Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo): 24–27 May 2012
Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal): 8–10 June 2012
European Grand Prix (Valencia): 22-24 June 2012
British Grand Prix (Silverstone): 6–8 July 2012
German Grand Prix (Hockenheim): 20–22 July 2012
Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest): 27-29 July 2012
Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps): 31 August–2 September 2012
Italian Grand Prix (Monza): 7-9 September 2012
Singapore Grand Prix (Singapore): 21-23 September 2012
Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka): 5-7 October 2012
Korean Grand Prix (Yeongam): 12-14 October 2012
Indian Grand Prix (New Delhi): 26–28 October 2012
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina Circuit): 2-4 November 2012
United States Grand Prix (Austin): 16-18 November 2012
Brazil Grand Prix (São Paulo): 23-25 November 2012
Information about upcoming races on the BBC