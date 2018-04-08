Find out how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV below.

Qualifying: Saturday 7th April

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 (qualifying begins at 4pm).

Race Day: Sunday 8th April

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 (race starts at 4.10pm). Both broadcasters will be building up to the race throughout the afternoon.

Where else can I follow the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has qualifying coverage from 3.55pm on Saturday. Coverage of the race itself is on 5 Live Sports Extra from 4pm on Sunday.