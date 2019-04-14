Lewis Hamilton triumphed in Bahrain while Ferrari new boy Charles Leclerc impressed with the first podium finish of his career.

Fans will be excited for regular Formula 1 action to play out over the course of the season, but how can you tune in to watch all the drama unfold?

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Chinese Grand Prix

Live from the Shanghai International Circuit, Jiading, Shanghai

Practice: Friday 12th April - Saturday 13th April

All three practice sessions will be broadcast live 15 minutes before their start time on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1: 3:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 7:00am (Friday)

Practice 3: 4:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 13th April

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:00am (UK time).

Qualifying: 7:00am

Qualifying highlights: 1:00pm (on Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 14th April

The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30am (UK time).

Race: 7:10am

Highlights: 3:00pm (on Channel 4)

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.

Where else can I follow the Chinese Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.