Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Chinese Grand Prix live on TV?
The Chinese Grand Prix is the third race in the 2019 Formula 1 season – when does the action take place?
Formula 1 has exploded into life at the start of the 2019 season.
Drivers and teams will head to China following the Bahrain Grand Prix with the competition set to escalate in the coming weeks as the top contenders jostle for position.
Lewis Hamilton triumphed in Bahrain while Ferrari new boy Charles Leclerc impressed with the first podium finish of his career.
Fans will be excited for regular Formula 1 action to play out over the course of the season, but how can you tune in to watch all the drama unfold?
RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.
Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Chinese Grand Prix
Live from the Shanghai International Circuit, Jiading, Shanghai
Practice: Friday 12th April - Saturday 13th April
All three practice sessions will be broadcast live 15 minutes before their start time on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1: 3:00am (Friday)
Practice 2: 7:00am (Friday)
Practice 3: 4:00am (Saturday)
Qualifying: Saturday 13th April
The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:00am (UK time).
Qualifying: 7:00am
Qualifying highlights: 1:00pm (on Channel 4)
Race Day: Sunday 14th April
The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30am (UK time).
Race: 7:10am
Highlights: 3:00pm (on Channel 4)
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.
Where else can I follow the Chinese Grand Prix?
Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.