He was followed by Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

Sebastian Vettel could only manage fourth place in the race with new Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc close behind in fifth.

Daniel Ricciardo will be hoping his second race is a smoother ride than his Renault debut.

More like this

The former Red Bull ace retired from the race due to his car overheating after sustaining damage in a first-lap bump into a ditch by the side of the track.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Bahrain Grand Prix

Live from the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

Practice: Friday 29th March - Saturday 30th March

All three practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1.

Practice 1: 11:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 3:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 12:00pm (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 30th March

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 3:00pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (on Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 31st March

The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:10pm (UK time).

Race: 4:10pm

Highlights: TBC (on Channel 4), TBC (on Sky Sports F1)

Already a Sky customer? Get the F1 channel for just £10 a month. The offer ends on the 1st of April.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

There is also a limited edition offer which will allow fans to purchase the entire 2019 season without other sports included in the package for almost 50 per cent less than the RRP.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.