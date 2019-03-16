Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel and new team-mate Charles Leclerc will be hoping to break Hamilton's spell at the top of the rankings.

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will line up on the grid for his first race since swapping Red Bull for Renault and he'll have plenty of support from his home crowd.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Australian Grand Prix

Live from the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne.

Practice: Friday 15th March - Saturday 16th March

All three practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1.

Practice 1: 12:30am (Friday)

Practice 2: 4:45am (Friday)

Practice 3: 2:45am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 16th March

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1, Main Event and Sky One from 5:00am (UK time).

Qualifying: 6:00am

Qualifying highlights: 12:00pm (on Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 17th March

The race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, Main Event and Sky One from 3:30am (UK time).

Race: 5:10am

The full Grand Prix will be repeated on Sky Sports F1 at 8:00am and 11:35am.

Highlights: 2:30pm (on Channel 4), 6:00pm (on Sky Sports F1), 10:00pm (on Sky Sports F1).

Already a Sky customer? Get the F1 channel for just £10 a month. The offer ends on the 1st of April.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

There is also a limited edition offer which will allow fans to purchase the entire 2019 season without other sports included in the package for almost 50 per cent less than the RRP.

Where else can I follow the Australian Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.