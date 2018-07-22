Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: German Grand Prix, live from Hockenheim

Find out how to watch the race live on TV in the UK below, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 race coverage.

Qualifying: Saturday 21st July

Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with the qualifying start time set for 2pm. Highlights on Channel 4 from 5.30pm.

Race Day: Sunday 22nd July

The race is due to start at 2.10pm, and it's being broadcast on Sky Sports F1.

Build-up and live coverage is on all day on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4 from 6.45pm.

Where else can I follow the German Grand Prix?

Coverage of both the qualifying and the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.