Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Austrian Grand Prix, live from the Red Bull Ring

Find out how to watch the race live on TV in the UK below, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 race coverage.

Qualifying: Saturday 30th June

Qualifying will be live on both Channel 4 (from 12:55pm), and Sky Sports F1, with the qualifying start time set for 2pm.

Race Day: Sunday 1st July

The race is due to start at 2.10pm, and it's being broadcast on both Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.

More like this

Build-up and live coverage is on all day on Sky Sports F1, with Channel 4's coverage beginning at 1.40pm.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Austrian Grand Prix?

With the World Cup in full swing the qualifying coverage is only available via the BBC Sport website. However the race itself will be covered on BBC Radio 5 live sport extra from 2pm.