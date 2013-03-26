Formula 1 2013 driver profile: Charles Pic
The Frenchman enters his second season in F1 with little hope in a back-of-the-grid Caterham team, but the former rookie hopes to exceed expectation
Team: Caterham
Nationality: French
Birth date: 15/02/1990
First F1 race: Australian Grand Prix, 2012
2012 points: 0
2012 best finish: 12
2012 championship position: 21
Charles Pic’s second season sees him switch from lowly Marussia team to the similarly uncompetitive Caterham – hardly a career defining move. However, the young Frenchman is still gunning to make an impact from the back of the grid and develop his racing career. He got involved in karting relatively late aged 12 when his godfather, ex-F1 driver Eric Bernard, bought him his first kart. He rose through the ranks and attracted the attention of the Renault Driver Development Scheme before finally being given his break in F1 by Marussia, formerly known as Virgin. His new deal with Caterham is said to be a “multi-year” contract, meaning he should have time to develop. If he can grab his first points in F1 this year he will have exceeded expectation.
2013 predictions: "Last year was my first year so I have more experience now and of course I feel better and more prepared.”
Did you know? Pic is one of several drivers this year to hit back at being billed as just a ‘pay driver’, who only has a seat in F1 because of the extra sponsorship money he brings.
